SHAMED FOR BATHROOM BREAKS: Did Chinese actress Tang Wei take toilet breaks on purpose? Actor Lei Jiayin thinks so.

He recently told the host of a CCTV show that his concentration was affected by Tang's frequent visits to the loo. They were then shooting thriller The Whistleblower, reported the supchina portal.

Tang, 40, who was on the CCTV show with Lei, was startled by the remark and broke out in uneasy laughter. Lei, 36, oblivious to her discomfort, added: "She used the bathroom more than three times and we ended up having to shoot the scene 10 times."

Tang started crying when Lei refused to back down after she asked if he still bore a grudge.

He revealed that while he did not make a fuss on the set that day, he was seething inside.

When Tang took a break to compose herself, the show's host tried to get Lei to make it up to the actress. But he said: "Let her cry. She'll be back."

Tang's fans have jumped to her defence, berating Lei for his behaviour and asking whether he had considered that Tang's toilet breaks were linked to a medical condition.

Tang reportedly has a bladder control issue that is common among women during pregnancy and after childbirth. She gave birth to her first child in 2016, two years after marrying South Korean director Kim Tae-yong, 50.