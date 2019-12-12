FAMILY TIME: Taiwanese actress Cherrie Ying has updated her social media for the first time since her husband, Hong Kong actor-singer Jordan Chan, announced at a concert in Taiwan last Saturday that she is three months pregnant.

Ying, 36, and Chan, 52, married in 2010 and they have a six-year-old son Jasper.

She posted a photo of her family on China’s Instagram-like Oasis, with the caption: “The Taipei concert has successfully concluded eventually.”

She was likely referring to the protests outside Chan’s concert venue in Taipei as Chan had supported the Hong Kong police during the protests in the territory and was a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.