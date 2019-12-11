IT'S VANNA WHITE'S TURN TO HOST: For 37 years, Vanna White (above) put letters on the board in television game show Wheel Of Fortune.

On Monday, she took a spin for the first time as host, filling in for Pat Sajak, 73, who is recovering from surgery to treat a blocked intestine.

White, 62, had no stage fright, though she had said in an earlier interview: "Normally, I just stand there and I turn my letters and I'm just happy as can be not having to worry about anything else."

The show's basic structure has not changed since she spun her first letter in 1982.

Contestants spin a large carnival-style wheel for a chance to solve word puzzles for cash and prizes, reported The New York Times. Monday's episode is the first of a three-week run with White in charge.

The verdict from fans about her hosting debut?

"I've been waiting for years for this," one person captured the mood succinctly.