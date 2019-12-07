GILLIAN POPPED QUESTION: Gillian Chung has told the hosts of Taiwan variety show Truth Everything she was the one who told her boyfriend Michael Lai they should get married. The Hong Kong actress-singer, 38, said they were then holidaying in Hawaii and Mr Lai, a doctor, impressed her when he said he would try skydiving with her, even though he was afraid of heights.

Mr Lai, 30, who was also on the show, said his parents were initially afraid he would be eclipsed by Chung's celebrity status. But he took his mum to one of her shows - Chung is part of pop duo Twins with Charlene Choi - and she was won over. The couple got married last year.

But netizens noted that his parents might not have been too impressed if they knew Chung prefers to keep her finances separate from her husband's.

Mr Lai said they signed a pre-nuptial agreement and joked that Chung took many breaths - presumably in shock - after he showed her how much money he had. He did not say it, but was implying that Chung, who has been in show business for many years, is far wealthier than him.