DOING NONSENSE TOGETHER: Who says current and former TVB artists cannot be close friends even if they had vied to be top dog at the Hong Kong station?

That firm declaration of solidarity has once again been celebrated by five members of the Nonsense Club - Myolie Wu, 40; Selena Lee, 38; Elaine Yiu, 39; Paisley Hu, 48; and Nancy Wu, 38.

They posted photos of their recent getaway in the Maldives, a trip which continues their practice of finding extended time for one another every year.

The club has six members, but Mandy Wong, 36, could not join the others this year because of work.

Last year, the members escaped the demands of work and family in Phuket, Thailand.

Myolie Wu posted that "it took us nearly a year to plan (the trip). You can imagine how difficult it was for busy people like us to make time to come together".

Wong, naturally, wished she was there. "You're all having fun without me. I'm crying inside," she posted.

But she is happy that the considerate Myolie Wu also posted: "Can someone Photoshop her Wong next to Nancy in our photos?"