BACK ON YOUTUBE: Olivia Jade Giannulli (above) is ready to face the world again nine months after her mother, actress Lori Loughlin, was indicted in a college admission scam.

Posting her first video since March 10, the 20-year-old wrote: "Thank you so much for your patience or if you've stuck around for nine months just waiting, I really appreciate it."

"This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life. Though I'm terrified to make this video and to come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction," added Giannulli who has 1.93 million subscribers on YouTube.

The scam had parents paying money to a third party in a bid to get their children admitted to top schools such as Yale, University of Southern California (USC) and Stanford.

Loughlin, 55, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 56, allegedly paid US$500,000 (S$684,000) to admissions consultant William Singer to get daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, 21, admitted to USC with fake athletic credentials.

The school has confirmed that the two are not currently studying there. Loughlin and her spouse have denied wrongdoing and their case is expected to be heard next year.