RARE REUNION OF LITTLE TIGERS: Taiwanese singer-actor Julian Chen (above, centre) has taken fans down memory lane with a recent photo of the members of defunct boy band The Little Tigers.

On Thursday night, Chen, 48, posted on Weibo a photo of himself with former bandmates Nicky Wu (above, right), 49, and Alec Su (above, left), 46.

Chen, who has made headlines in recent years for his outrageous sense of fashion, suggested the trio had met up for dinner when he captioned the photo, "The next dinner is on me."

Wu shared the photo on Weibo and joked: "The dinner today is good and the next one should be better."

This was shared by Su, who wrote, "That's great. I hope both of you don't mind that the third dinner will be simpler."

They were last photographed together at Wu's wedding in 2016.

The Little Tigers shot to stardom in the late 1980s and early 1990s with their good looks and catchy songs such as Red Dragonfly and Boys Don't Cry. They disbanded in 1997 after Wu enlisted in the military.

Wu has since made a name for himself as an actor and his best-known role is as the Qing Dynasty prince who would become Emperor Yongzheng in the 2011 television show, Scarlet Heart.

He married his co-star Liu Shishi in 2016 and the couple have a son, who was born in April.

Su also went into acting and has appeared in television dramas such as My Fair Princess (1998) and Romance In The Rain (2001).

He has ventured into directing and helmed the movies The Left Ear (2015) and The Devotion Of Suspect X (2017), based on the novel of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino.