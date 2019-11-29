KICK-OFF WITH RIHANNA: Rihanna has scored in another arena - football. Italian club Juventus gave the chart-topping singer a jersey sporting the number 20 and RiRi - her nickname.

The 31-year-old singer, who is also in fashion's champions league with her Fenty Beauty line, posted photos of her turning up in Turin on Tuesday to watch Juventus take on Spanish side Atletico Madrid in a Champions League match. Juventus won the match 1-0.

The Italian team, which is making efforts to boot up a more stylish image, tapped Rihanna's presence to score points with fashionistas.