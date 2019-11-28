On social media

PUPPY LOVE: Singer Nick Jonas woke up on Tuesday to find a stranger in his bed. It was a puppy, from his wife, Priyanka Chopra, 37, to mark their first wedding anniversary. "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our
PUPPY LOVE: Singer Nick Jonas woke up on Tuesday to find a stranger in his bed. It was a puppy, from his wife, Priyanka Chopra, 37, to mark their first wedding anniversary.

"Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup Gino," the 27-year-old tweeted, along with a video of the dog and him in bed. "I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning," he added.

Chopra, in a post about the new arrival, wrote "we still love you the mostest", referring to her dog Diana.

