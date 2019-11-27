ZHANG ZIYI CELEBRATES STEPDAUGHTER'S BIRTHDAY: Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi may be pregnant with her second child, but she has not forgotten to celebrate the 14th birthday of her stepdaughter Wang Manxi on Monday.

Zhang, 40, is married to rocker Wang Feng, 48, and they have a daughter, known by her pet name Xingxing, who will turn four next month.

Wang has two other daughters - Manxi, from his previous relationship with model Ge Huijie, and Jingyi, seven, from his previous marriage to Ms Kang Zuoru, who is not from the entertainment industry.

Zhang, who shot to global fame with the movie, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), and was the president of the Competition Jury at the recent Tokyo International Film Festival, wrote on Weibo on Manxi's birthday: "I remember celebrating your first birthday with you on the same day six years ago, when you turned eight.

"In the blink of an eye, the shy little girl who had lost one of her baby teeth has grown into a talented and beautiful teenage girl with an independent mind.

"I hope you can be yourself at every stage of life, strive to use the knowledge to enrich your life and be an even better person in future. Happy birthday, Xixi. Love you, my baby girl."

Zhang is said to enjoy a close relationship with Manxi and treats her like her own daughter.

Manxi's mother Ge, though, has been quite critical of Wang and Zhang on Weibo since their marriage in 2015.

In her recent post on Weibo, Ge mocked Wang and told him to take good care of his own children after Zhang announced her second pregnancy last month.