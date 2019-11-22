WHEN BTS MEMBERS’ DREAMS TAKE FLIGHT: Two Singapore high-fliers – Changi Airport and Singapore Airlines (SIA) – have got the thumbs-up from a South Korean high-flier.

K-pop powerhouse BTS, whose Season 4 of their reality show Bon Voyage started airing earlier this week, tracked the members’ flight from Seoul to New Zealand, via Singapore, in September.

Flying business class on SIA, BTS singer J-Hope (above) was seen digging into satay while Jungkook and RM got a surprise treat. The crew rolled out cheesecakes for the two, whose birthdays fall in September.

Suga summed up the group’s lofty impression of the airline when he said: “From now on, can we take Singapore Airlines?”

Changi Airport also got a lift from home-grown singer JJ Lin, who shot a video for his song The Right Time there, with images of new attraction Jewel prominent in the footage.