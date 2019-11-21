BELIEVING IN ANGELS: Charlie's Angels director Elizabeth Banks (right) is not letting one dismal opening weekend crush her spirits.

The girl-powered action flick starring (second from left) Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska as the franchise's newest class of spies performed well below expectations at the box office upon its release.

Banks, who wrote, directed, produced and stars in the latest Angels instalment, put on a brave face for Twitter early Tuesday, defending the project against its poor sales.

''Well, if you're going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x,'' she joked. ''I'm proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it's in the world.''

Critical reception for the film has been mixed, with Los Angeles Times' film critic Kenneth Turan calling its ambition ''exemplary'' but ''the execution nothing to write home about''.

Banks, who directed the well-received Pitch Perfect 2 (2015), also plays a vital role on screen as Bosley, a former Angel acting as one of Charlie's agents in his new and improved Townsend Agency, DPA reported.

Charlie's Angels is the newest take on the iconic crime-fighting trio that began with Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith in the original 1976 television series, which later spawned cult classic big-screen reboots in the 2000s, starring Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.