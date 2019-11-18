FREE TO BE HERSELF: Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu's latest movie, Better Days, is doing well at the box office this month. The film, about a student (played by Zhou) who is bullied in school, is directed by Derek Tsang. It has grossed at least 1.4 billion yuan (S$272 million) in the nearly three weeks since its release. Audiences say they relate to the story, reporting that they have been hounded, or know people who have been targeted, by bullies if they do not fit certain norms.

Zhou, who is not a typical pretty face, has said that Chinese movie audiences have gone beyond looks to appreciate artists who stand out with their unique talents and have the freedom to be themselves. "You are not alone," she said, encouraging the marginalised.