SHE FINALLY RE-APPEARS: Jacqueline Wong seems to have found her voice on social media after seven months. On Sunday, the Hong Kong actress changed her profile picture and made her first Instagram post since she posted an apology in April after she was caught in a cheating scandal with singer Andy Hui.

Wong, 30, posted a photo of a stack of scripts for TVB serial Finding Her Voice in her latest post, as she wrote: "I have gone through many emotions after Finding Her Voice went from being shelved, rumours of it being reshot, then status quo, and finally it became the anniversary drama."

Finding Her Voice, in which she has a leading role, was one of the Hong Kong broadcaster's major productions to mark its 52nd anniversary this year. It was originally scheduled to be reshot to remove scenes involving her after the scandal, but it was given a reprieve and was later aired on prime time from Oct 7, with the 30th and final episode to be screened on Friday.

She continued in the post: "Besides being happy that Finding Her Voice has been shown in its original version, my biggest feeling along the way has been 'fear'. I fear its rating will be affected by me and fear I will waste everyone's effort."

Despite initial concerns that the serial's viewership ratings would be affected by the scandal, the show has enjoyed good ratings and received rave reviews due to strong performances from veteran actors such as Hugo Ng, Chung King Fai and Ram Chiang.

Wong ended the post by thanking viewers for watching the show, and her co-stars and colleagues for their understanding. The post has received more than 14,000 likes and several words of encouragement from her friends, with some fans speculating it was meant to gauge viewers' reactions to her eventual return to the public eye. She is believed to have been staying in the United States since April.