PERFECT SURPRISE: Ed Sheeran, who recently finished a mammoth 260-show world tour in August, must be having withdrawal symptoms. That is the humorous take from netizens after the singer, who is in Japan for a holiday, cannot resist taking to the stage at a concert held by Japanese act One OK Rock.

On Wednesday, in Yokohama, the audience went wild over Sheeran’s surprise guest spot, with him playing the guitar and even singing a One OK Rock song in Japanese. Another bonus treat came when he performed his mega 2017 smash hit, Shape Of You.

One OK Rock supported Sheeran, 28, on the Asia leg of his world tour in April and May this year.

In Japan, the British singer also thrilled a crowd when he sang at a karaoke club on Nov 2, after the disappointment of South Africa beating England in the rugby World Cup final that day.