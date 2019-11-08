INFLUENCER SHOWDOWN: Not all influencers are cut from the same cloth, as a contest presented by Gain City with a prize endorsement contract worth $100,000 shows.

The inaugural talent search contest, titled I Can Be An Influencer 2019, garnered more than 1,600 entries, including Singapore-based model Rosalina Oktavia, 28, whose left leg was amputated in 2015 following a motorbike accident.

She thought she would never be able to model again, but she has since taken part in 2017's Singapore Fashion Runway and joined the charity Models of Diversity. Her Instagram handle is @kazzrozza.

She is among 15 contestants in the finals, which will be held on Nov 10 at the Gain City Megastore in Sungei Kadut.

Other finalists include content creator Glenn Cheow (@glenncheow), 20; mother-of-two Alicia Cho (@aliciacho), 36; and Mr Tyler Ng (@tylerhikaru), 26, who was a victim of bullying in school. The competition is organised by StarHub.