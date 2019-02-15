CAPTAIN MARVEL STARS HAVE A BLAST IN SINGAPORE: Gemma Chan (right) has put her knowledge of Singapore to good use. The actress, who was here in 2017 to shoot scenes for romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, is back in town to promote the Captain Marvel movie, which she co-stars in with Brie Larson (left).

On Wednesday, Chan, 36, took Larson, 29, to Newton Food Centre to feast on satay and barbecued chicken wings, among other items. Larson later posted online her gratitude to Chan, playing tourist guide, captioning a photo: "Look who I found!!! The super beauty inside and out @gemma_chan. Thank you for showing me around Singapore."

Chan herself posted the same photo, writing: "Ahoy Captain! Very happy to be back in Singapore, especially with this one... beautiful smile, beautiful heart."

Chan did not venture too far beyond the comforts of her hotel, content to post photos of the sunset from Marina Bay Sands' infinity pool and noting: "Back to where it all began." The hotel was featured in Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

But Larson made sure she did enough activities to write home about, including having lunch at Peranakan eatery Guan Hoe Soon in Joo Chiat and visiting the ArtScience Museum and Gardens by the Bay. In a photo of herself jumping in joy in her hotel room, she captioned: "I'm in Singapore for the first time and loving it."

That picture has drawn more than 155,000 likes - a reflection of how many others also feel that the Republic is a marvel to behold.