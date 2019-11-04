JET LI'S KID AT HARVARD: Jane Li (left, with her sister Jada), daughter of action hero Jet Li, is turning out to be a high-flier. She has made her father proud by studying in top-notch university Harvard.

Now comes news that the 19-year-old has received an invite to Les Bal des Debutantes, the most high-profile debutante ball in the world. The networking and fund-raising event, held annually in November in Paris, usually invites girls whose parents have made the cut in entertainment, business and politics.

Last year, the list of 20 participants included Annabel Yao, daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei.

Jane, who has done an internship at the United Nations, is no mere rich kid. She has been spending time, for example, at Harvard to spearhead initiatives that raise awareness of issues facing the Asian community.

Jet Li, 56, once posted that he was proud about Jane's speaking engagement at a 2017 conference on women and entrepreneurship in Hangzhou. He has another daughter Jada, 17, with his 57-year-old wife Nina Li Chi, a former actress, and two other daughters from a previous marriage.

It is not known if Jane will showcase her dancing skills at the Paris event, but she will surely not get stage fright. She performed with singer Andy Lau at his concert in 2007 when she was just seven years old.