Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou poses as Sheriff Woody from the Toy Story film series (1995 to 2019) at his Halloween party, while his wife, actress-model Hannah Quinlivan (both above), is Bo Peep. Bo Peep is Woody’s love interest.
Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, who pays tribute to Hollywood sex siren Marilyn Monroe, must have used her own products to apply the finishing gloss.
Hand it to him as rapper G-Eazy goes for the cutting edge with his Edward Scissorhands persona.
Hong Kong actor-singer Raymond Lam (above) poses as Joker, a common get-up this Halloween due to the movie of the same name released early last month.
No, this is not actor Jim Carrey, who played The Mask in the 1994 movie of the same name. He is Chinese singer Didi from boy band Oner.
Actress Elizabeth Hurley makes sure no one dares to cross swords with her as she makes the cut as Uma Thurman’s Bride character from Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003).
Celebrities are fans of other famous names – whether actual people or movie characters – too. To mark Halloween, they stepped into the shoes, and more, of their idols by interpreting some iconic images.

