ANGELABABY INSISTS MARRIAGE IS OKAY: Chinese actress Angelababy has reiterated that her marriage to Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming is not on the rocks, despite rumours that they are on the brink of a divorce.

Huang, 41, and Angelababy, 30, married in 2015 and have a two-year-old son, but have faced persistent scrutiny of their relationship due to little public interaction between them.

In a trailer for a Chinese variety show which was uploaded on Monday on Taiwanese TV host Aya Liu's Weibo account, Angelababy and Liu were seen in a cafe when the actress was recognised by the female owner.

The owner was asked about her impression of Angelababy and she replied: "Her husband loves her, but there are some recent rumours which I don't know if they are true or not."

Angelababy smiled wryly in the video and said in a voiceover that she has not done her part in clearing the misconception "as others only know my husband is very good to me".

She added that she wanted to be remembered for her films and TV programmes, and not only as Huang's wife. She hinted that the lack of public interaction between the celebrity couple was due to the fact that she did not want to live in her husband's shadow.