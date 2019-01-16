KYLIE JENNER BEATEN BY AN EGG: An Instagram record held by social media star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has cracked, with a photo of an ordinary brown egg hatching a new mark for most-liked image. Jenner's birth announcement of daughter Stormi Webster on Feb 6 last year was the most popular post on the photo-sharing platform, with 18.3 million likes, but the egg, posted only 10 days ago, has already amassed more than 38 million likes.

"Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this," urged the account, named "world-record-egg".

Jenner, 21 - the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan that includes reality television star Kim Kardashian and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner - was magnanimous in her response, posting a video of her frying an egg on hot concrete. "Take that little egg," read the caption posted by the entrepreneur and socialite, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes magazine at US$900 million (S$1.2 billion), due in large part to her Kylie Cosmetics brand. The identities of the individuals behind the new record remains a mystery, although they told Agence France-Presse they live in London.

"I thought it would be an interesting experiment to try and beat the record with something as basic as possible," they said. "I guess it's also a comment on celebrity culture and how fragile and easily cracked it is (pun intended)."