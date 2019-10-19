BUZZ OVER BELLA'S BEAUTY: The Beyhive - followers of singer Beyonce - has been stung into action.

A London cosmetic surgeon has caused an online furore, saying that supermodel Bella Hadid, 23, is the world's most beautiful woman, ahead of singer Beyonce, 38. His ranking is based on a scientific equation called Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi that tracks physical perfection. Hadid's eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and "came closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection", said Dr Julian De Silva on Instagram.

That verdict drove Beyonce's supporters to post comments from "that's blasphemy" to "that's mad and disrespectful" to "keep your opinion to yourself". But fans of actress Amber Heard are pretty happy that she is ranked third, ahead of other head-turners such as actresses Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman.