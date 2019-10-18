IT'S A DOG'S LIFE: Animal lovers have barked their disapproval over how singer-actress Sandra Riley Tang applies make-up. In a Tik Tok video posted in an animal lovers' group on Facebook, the member of Singapore pop outfit The Sam Willows is seen applying concealer to her face and using her dog Nacho's nose to smooth it out.

Amid the uproar from netizens, one person claimed that an ingredient used in the concealer poses a risk for dogs as it can cause skin allergies.

Dogged by the howls of protest, Tang, 28, posted on Tuesday: "I would like to assure you that he was a willing participant and I would never do anything to hurt him. And if you watch carefully, I'm not even gripping his mouth tight at all (I'd be crazy to force him) so if he hated it, he would struggle or run away. I'm sure those of you who have any experience with dogs would know that. (I also wiped his nose immediately after and there's nothing in the make-up that can harm him) so don't worry."