A SHOW OF SPOUSAL SUPPORT: Hong Kong actress Carina Lau is a frequent user of social media, but her husband, actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai, whom she married in 2008, has hardly featured in her social media posts.

On Monday, Lau, 53, posted two photos of Leung, 57, on social media, with one of them showing him learning how to surf and another of him with a person believed to be his coach or teammate.

Lau, who played Chinese empress Wu Zetian in director Tsui Hark's Detective Dee films (2010 to 2018), encouraged Leung as she wrote: "You can do it!"

While a few fans commented that Leung appeared in her photos at last, most of them praised Leung for looking cool and handsome in the photos.

Leung will be making his Hollywood debut as he will be playing supervillain The Mandarin in the new Marvel movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, scheduled to be released in February 2021.