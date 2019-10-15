HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JIMIN: BTS member Jimin (left) celebrated his 24th birthday on Sunday.

The other members of the K-pop boyband certainly did not forget the date as they took turns on their official Twitter account to wish him a happy birthday.

The birthday wishes ranged from a photo of a handwritten note, which fellow BTS member Jin claimed took three hours to write, to unflattering photos of the star.

One of the photos showed Jungkook (right) with a sleepy-looking Jimin. Jungkook wrote: “Happy birthday, Jimin. I am sorry.”

Another BTS member J-Hope wrote: “Happy birthday to our pretty Jiminy. Let’s eat delicious food in Korea.”