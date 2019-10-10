DRAKE GETS TOUGH ON DAD: Drake (above) is used to having the last word in his music.

He is now incensed that his father has questioned what the Canadian rapper, 32, has written, telling media that the stuff about him in the songs is not true.

“My father will say anything to anyone who’s willing to listen to him,” Drake retorted on Instagram.

During an interview with a Los Angeles radio station, his father, Mr Dennis Graham, said: “I had a conversation with Drake about that. I said: ‘Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me, man? This is not cool.’

“And he goes: ‘Dad, it sells records.’”

Music fans have noted that on songs like 0 To 100 and Look What You’ve Done, Drake has described his father as an absentee dad who did not keep promises and failed to cough up money for child support.

In his post yesterday, Drake added: “It’s sad when family gets like this, but what can we really do... that’s the people we are stuck with… every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.”