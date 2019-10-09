SYMPATHY FOR AHN JAE-HYUN: The rueful smiles and drained looks tell the story.

Netizens have expressed sympathy for actors Ahn Jae-hyun, 32, and Oh Yeon-seo, 32 (both above), after a photo of them at a script reading of their drama, People With Flaws, surfaced. Ahn has filed for a divorce from Ku Hye-sun, 34, who has accused him and Oh of having an affair.

This is among other revelations from Ku, who also said that Ahn no longer found her sexy and that he celebrated his birthday with other women.

According to allkpop portal, Ahn has been affected by Ku's vicious attacks, choosing to stay alone and not meet other people.

"I can feel that his heart is heavy. His face looks dark," one person posted about the photo with Oh.

Another person wrote: "I hope that everything she (Ku) tried to strip from you is returned and/or rebuilt."

Oh's representatives have said they may take legal action to protect her reputation.

A gag order arranged by lawyers has stopped Ku from dropping more accusations, though some netizens feel that the Ahn-Oh photo may spur her to break her silence.