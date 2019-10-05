SHAWN MENDES GETS INKED IN HAJI LANE: Shawn Mendes did not just accept "good luck" wishes from fans when he visited Haji Lane in Singapore on Thursday.

The Canadian crooner went on to get a tattoo done on the back of his left arm. The pop star, 21, who was in town for a concert last night, had the words "Good Luck" inked.

Not that he needs it.

On the love front, Mendes is in harmony with Havana singer Camila Cabello, 22.

Appearing on a radio show in Britain on Thursday, she revealed they are "pretty happy" and that "I really, really love him a lot".

They first met in 2014, but started to date only in July this year.