PARIS DELIGHTS: Mannequin singer Yuna (above right, with Cardi B) got to see real-life models at Paris Fashion Week. Posting on Instagram, the Malaysian wrote: "I'm still over the moon. I can't believe that I got invited to Chanel's spring-summer 2020 show.

"I got to go to Paris, wear a gorgeous outfit, go see a stunning show, meet wonderful people and have a great time."

The 32-year-old, who performed in Singapore last year, also posted photographs of her with American rapper Cardi B and Blackpink singer Jennie.

The United States-based Yuna also turned up at shows at New York Fashion Week and wore clothes from American label Badgley Mischka.

She is also poised to lift off from the runway, after inking a recent deal with agency Wilhelmina Models, which represents high-fliers Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas and Shawn Mendes.

Yuna is also among eight nominees, including Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu and Korean rapper CL, in the Most Inspiring Asian Woman category in E! People's Choice Awards, which will be broadcast on Nov 11.