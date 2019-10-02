BLAST FROM THE PAST: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin first said "I do" on Sept 13 last year in a spartan New York courthouse.

On Monday evening, they married again, this time before 154 guests in a swanky waterfront resort in South Carolina.

While it is not known whether the singer bought his model-wife a gift for the occasion, he did post a photo of what he splurged on himself. "Got myself a lil wedding gift," Bieber, 25, captioned the picture that showed an Audemars Piguet watch.

According to People magazine, he left the wedding preparations to Baldwin, 22, with the run-up including a rehearsal dinner and bowling for the guests. The hands-off approach gave Bieber time to look back upon their relationship, with the singer digging up and posting a photo of the couple in their teenager days (above).

"My wife and I... where it all began," he wrote in the caption, about their friendship which turned into romance in 2016.