WEDDING ANNIVERSARY BASH: They played star-crossed lovers Yang Guo and Xiao Long Nu (Little Dragon Girl) in the local television adaptation of Louis Cha's classic wuxia drama, The Return Of The Condor Heroes, in 1998.

They registered their marriage in May 2009 and held their wedding in September the same year. Fast forward 10 years, local celebrity couple Fann Wong and Christopher Lee, both 48, celebrated the 10th anniversary of their wedding on Sunday.

They invited their family members to celebrate the milestone at the 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung restaurant.

Fann and Lee posted the photos on their respective social media accounts, as Lee posted a video of the couple sharing a kiss after they entered the restaurant with their five-year-old son, Zed.

They also posted photos of them wearing identical shirts with the words "Fann + Chris = Zed" on the back. Their posts received many well-wishes from fans and celebrities such as Pan Lingling, Ben Yeo, Priscelia Chan and Felicia Chin.

In a recent interview with Lianhe Zaobao, Fann said communication is important in a marriage.

She added that just as mobile phones need software upgrades frequently, communication is a way to "upgrade" a marriage.