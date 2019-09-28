JLO AND SHAKIRA FOR SUPER BOWL: The two pop stars played the guessing game. First, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira posted photographs on Twitter on Thursday of each other in very similar outfits. But their faces were not shown. The two kicked up anticipation, captioning their posts "get ready" and "this is happening".

All was revealed when Pepsi announced that the two singers will headline the Super Bowl's half-time show in Miami on Feb 2. The American football event is among the most-watched shows on television.

Lopez, in another post, wrote: "Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Half-time Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl. And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."