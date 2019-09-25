WHAT DRIVES TAUFIK: Singer Taufik Batisah has homed in on another business opportunity - property sales.

The winner of the first season of Singapore Idol in 2004 has joined his property-agent brother.

Taufik, 37, who has also ventured into the fried chicken business with an outlet in Jalan Pisang, said in a video posted on Facebook on Sunday that he constantly seeks "new challenges".

Tracing his path from singer to songwriter to music producer, he added that he then branched out to acting, business with Chix Hot Chicken and now property sales with his brother Mus.

Assuring his fans that his Batisah Brothers Property move is not a 180-degree career change, Taufik said music will continue to drive him.

"It's not a career change, but it's definitely an addition. I am still your friendly 1st Singapore Idol that you know & luv."

His agency Hype Records has also quashed talk - which it labelled as "fake news" - that the singer may be quitting the industry.

"We hope this clarifies... any form of speculation that has risen amid the hazy air and F1 roar," it said in a statement online.

The multi-tasking Taufik has done well, with proof coming from a recent posting of a photo of his sleek Mercedes car (above).

"Normally I would never post photos of my car, but this one deserves a posting," he said, thanking the workshop people "for taking care of my baby". He added in jest: "Siapa nak tumpang?" - which is Malay for "who wants a ride?".