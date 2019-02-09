WILL ARIANA PERFORM?: Pop star Ariana Grande may not perform at the Grammy Awards after she accused Grammy producer Ken Erhlich of "lying" about why she is not taking the stage on Monday morning, Singapore time.

"I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me," Grande wrote on Twitter, posting a screenshot of an Associated Press report in which Erhlich said that she "felt it was too late for her to pull something together".

"I can pull together a performance overnight and you know that, Ken," she wrote. "It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."

The 25-year-old singer continued on Twitter, "i offered 3 different songs. it's about collaboration. it's about feeling supported. it's about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it's just a game y'all.. and i'm sorry but that's not what music is to me."

Grande is up for two Grammys this year - best pop solo performance for God Is A Woman and best pop vocal album for Sweetener.

The public disagreement raises the possibility that she will be absent from the ceremony.