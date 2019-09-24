SIMON YAM IS UP AND RUNNING: One would not have guessed that Simon Yam was stabbed in the abdomen and had his fingers slashed in Zhongshan in southern China just two months ago.

The 64-year-old Hong Kong actor was up and running with his wife Qi Qi on Sunday, as the 51-year-old model posted on Weibo that they went jogging together over the weekend. She disclosed that she jogged for 6km, while Yam jogged for 10km.

Yam said after the attack in July that he planned to cut his workload and spend more time with his family. The couple have a 14-year-old daughter, Ella, who was dubbed "the prettiest second-generation star" by the Hong Kong media.

The actor recently appeared in the movie Little Q, a story about a guide dog in which he plays a chef who is losing his eyesight.