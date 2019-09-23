WHIRLWIND SWEEPS INTO TOWN: Jimmy Lin, the former teen singing idol known as The Little Whirlwind, has finally caught the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

The Taiwanese, who is now 44, told Lianhe Zaobao: "I've always wanted to watch (the F1 race here) but did not have the chance."

He posted on Instagram photos of himself attending the launch of a luxury watch by F1 racer Kimi Raikkonen here last Thursday. Lin was accompanied by his good friend, singer Will Pan.

Lin also attended the F1 practice session last Friday and went to Newton Food Centre the next day to savour local hawker dishes.

Lin, a race car enthusiast, took part in his first car race in 1997 and formed his first team in 2006. He named his sons Kimi and Jenson, after Raikkonen and former F1 driver Jenson Button.

Last Wednesday, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth disclosed on Instagram that he, too, was in town for the F1 race.