AARON CARTER SAYS HE WAS RAPED: Singer Aaron Carter has alleged that he was sexually abused by his sister.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the 31-year-old wrote: "I never wanted to tell anyone this. My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar (disorder) and took lithium to treat it.

"She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it, she did things that she never meant to do, I truly believe that. I was 10 years old.

"My sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 when she wasn't on her medication and I was abused sexually not only by her, but also by my first two back-up dancers, when I was eight years old. And my brother abused me my whole life."

The singer, who began performing at age seven, first made his name in the late 1990s, targeting the pre-teen and teen market.

In a final tweet, he said it is now the turn of his brother, Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, 39, "to tell the truth" as "my truth is all out there and I hope all survivors of assault or rape find peace and justice".

Leslie Carter, a singer, died aged 25 in 2012 from a drug overdose.

The washing of dirty laundry comes amid news that Nick Carter and another sister, singer Angel Carter, 31, have sought a restraining order against Aaron Carter, over his "increasingly alarming behaviour" and "recent confession that he harbours thoughts of killing my (Nick's) pregnant wife and unborn child".