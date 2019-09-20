CHRIS HEMSWORTH IN TOWN: You may just bump into the God of Thunder himself at the Formula One race this weekend as race cars thunder by. Chris Hemsworth (centre), who played the Asgardian god in the Marvel films, posted on Instagram Stories on Wednesday showing that he is currently in town for the Singapore Grand Prix.

In the video clips posted yesterday, Hemsworth was seen being stopped by fans for selfies or photos while walking along the Infinity Pool walkway at Marina Bay Sands. The 36-year-old Australian, who was recently seen in Avengers: Endgame and Men In Black: International, sportingly obliged to the requests.

In the clips, the actor's personal trainer Luke Zocchi (foreground) also joined in the fun by posing and pretending to be taking selfies with Hemsworth.

Hemsworth will be reprising the role of Thor in the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love And Thunder, which is scheduled to be released on Nov 5, 2021.