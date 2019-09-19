PROTECTING HER PRIVACY: Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang (above) has lashed out at fans who do not respect her privacy.

On Monday, the 35-year-old singer, known for hits such as Traces Of Time In Love (2016), wrote on Weibo that she will not interact with such fans in future.

“I won’t need to respect you when you don’t respect me.”

Her outburst came as a Chinese netizen posted a photo on Tuesday showing Chinese singer Li Ronghao and Yang getting their marriage certificates in Hefei, Anhui. Li, 34, an Anhui native, had proposed to Yang in July.