WIN OR LOSE...: It is the experience that counts. That is probably the message that home-grown singer Stefanie Sun wanted to send to her son after he failed to win in a judo competition.

Her six-year-old son was taking part in the competition for the first time and he seemed crestfallen in a photo (above) posted by her on social media. The photo also shows three children in front taking a group photo with their prizes.

Sun wrote, "Even though you did not win any contest, participation is also considered courage."

The award-winning pop star also has a one-year-old daughter with her husband, Dutch-Indonesian businessman Nadim Van Der Ros.

Sun, 41, rose to fame after launching her self-titled debut album in 2000, which earned her Taiwan's Golden Melody Award for Best New Artist. She is known for hits such as Cloudy Day, My Desired Happiness, Green Light and Encounter.

She will be celebrating her 20th year in show business next year by holding a concert.