STAR-STUDDED NEW YEAR: In a rare photo of Hong Kong actor-director Nick Cheung and his family, he is seen with (from left) his wife, actress Esther Kwan, their daughter Brittany, Cantonese opera actress Bak Sheut Sin and veteran actress Connie Chan. Cheung and his family were paying a visit to Bak's house on Tuesday, the first day of Chinese New Year. Other celebrities visiting Bak included director Stanley Kwan and veteran journalist Wong Man Ling. Cheung is best known for his roles in the movies The Beast Stalker (2008) and Unbeatable (2013), with both roles winning him the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor. He also won the Golden Horse Film Award for Best Actor for his role in The Beast Stalker. He has also directed and acted in the movies Hungry Ghost Ritual (2014), Keeper Of Darkness (2015) and The Trough (2018).