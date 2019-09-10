JJ LIN AND FRIENDS HOLD COURT: The US Open tennis championships has just concluded with Spanish player Rafael Nadal clinching the Men's Singles title as well as Belgium's Elise Mertens and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka winning the Women's Doubles title.

Singaporean singer JJ Lin (front row, right) was at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday to witness the action and posted the photos on his social media accounts.

Lin, 38, was accompanied by other celebrities such as Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee (front row, second from right), Chinese actor Lei Jiayin (second row, right) and Chinese actress Wang Luodan (second row, second from right).

Lee, 44, has just concluded her concert in Foshan, China, as part of her You & I World Tour last month and will be heading to Macau next month for the next stop of the concert tour.

Lei, 36, is best known for his role as a rascal in the 2012 movie, Guns N' Roses, and was recently ranked 62nd on the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list.

Wang, 35, is famous for her role as a female office worker in the 2010 Chinese television serial, A Story Of Lala's Promotion.

The four artists were in New York last Saturday to attend the Ralph Lauren The Fall 2019 Collection presentation.