UPS AND DOWNS OF SUCCESS: Justin Bieber was only 13 years old when he was discovered by manager Scooter Braun through his YouTube videos.

The teen sensation took the music world by storm with his debut EP My World and then spawned massive chart successes with songs like Baby and One Less Lonely Girl.

However, success at such a young age came at a price. “I went from a 13-year-old boy in a small town to being praised left and right by the world, with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was... You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing,” Bieber wrote in a heartfelt post on Instagram on Monday.

“I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships,” he said. “I became distant to everyone who loved me and I was hiding behind a shell of a person that I had become.”

However, the 25-year-old singer said his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin, 22, last year has made him a better person. “You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man,” he added near the end of his post.