CHINA FANS NOT READY FOR CHILING LIN'S JAPANESE HUSBAND: The stage was set for Chiling Lin to introduce her Japanese husband Akira to her fans in China. They had been invited to appear on a television show - hosted by broadcaster China Network Television - to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept 13 this year. But some netizens protested and the pair were yanked from the event.

The objection was linked to folk still feeling bitter over the atrocities committed by Japanese troops during Japan's occupation of China in World War II.

According to the China Press, the 44-year-old Taiwan model's marriage in June was also frowned upon by some netizens.

Her sudden marriage was rumoured to be linked to the ill health of her mother, who wished to see Lin get married.

Sources said the star, who is popular in China, had hoped the TV appearance would open doors for Japanese boy band Exile member Akira, 38.

Lin, who is worth more than her husband, is said to be ready to fund his business ventures while she takes a back seat and focuses more on family and charity efforts.

Now her hopes of a China breakthrough for Akira have been dashed, but her fans can still look forward to happy news. He posted that he has important news to announce this month, raising speculation that Lin is pregnant.

Lin, who reportedly froze her eggs in 2014 when she was still single, has said she wants twins - preferably a boy and a girl.

Recently, her representatives threatened to sue a magazine over a report about her seeking help from the National Taiwan University Hospital to get pregnant.