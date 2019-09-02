NOT ALL ROSY: Blackpink just overtook Psy in the race for the most-watched Korean YouTube channel, with more than 7.3 billion views.

While their fans are happy, some are upset things are not coming up roses for Rose - one of the four members of the girl group.

They believe that she is the least favoured by their agency.

Playing detective, they have trotted out evidence showing that while Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie have endorsement contracts and public appearances outside of their Blackpink commitments, Rose has none.

Jisoo, for example, has done a photo shoot for Bazaar magazine while Lisa has popped up in a Samsung advertisement.

Rose's fans are demanding that YG Entertainment do more to promote her even as the singer seems not to want to rock the boat with complaints, reported the kpopmap portal.

Netizens noted that she has dropped only a hint of her displeasure, with her liking a post about "trusting no one but yourself" on Instagram.

But, in a bid to turn things around quickly for Rose, they have started a #StayStrongRose hashtag which has started trending worldwide.