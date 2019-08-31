DRAG-QUEEN DOPPELGANGER: John Travolta was not the only one who got confused.

Even Gigi Hadid thought that Jade Jolie - a drag queen and Taylor Swift lookalike - was the singer.

Hadid and Swift are good friends.

The newnownext portal yesterday detailed Jolie's experiences at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, where Travolta almost handed the statuette for Video Of The Year, won by Swift, to Jolie.

She had gone up on stage along with other dancers in the song's video.

Swift was held up shaking well-wishers' hands.

Travolta pulled back in time after he realised his mistake, giving Jolie a rueful smile.

Jolie, recounting the incident, said: "We told Taylor and she was tickled and thought it was so funny. She joked and was like, 'You totally should have went for it.'"

At an after-party, Jolie revealed that "Hadid kept thinking I was Taylor. They're really good friends. The drunker we got, I guess the more Taylor I became for everyone".