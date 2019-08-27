MARRIAGE ON THE ROCKS: South Korean actress Ku Hye-sun posted last week that her husband, model-actor Ahn Jae-hyun, spoke to other women on the telephone even in her presence. The actress also said when she woke up early to prepare beef radish soup, which he had requested for his birthday, he took just a couple of spoonfuls, before telling her that he was going out for a party.

Now, pictures have appeared on Weibo that show the 32-year-old actor celebrating his birthday with other women in a restaurant (above), but without Ku, 34.

Ahn is seeking a divorce from Ku, who has said she will grant his wish, though the details have not been finalised.

The Weibo photographs have led to condemnation from netizens, who said such betrayal is unacceptable even if their relationship is rocky, and even if he could be hanging out with female staff from his agency.

Amid the backlash, at least two companies - cosmetics brand Merbliss and fashion chain Giordano - are cutting their links with Ahn.