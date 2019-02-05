JAY CHOU AND WIFE MEET BASKETBALL STAR: Actress-model Hannah Quinlivan is the envy of many National Basketball Association (NBA) fans after her husband, Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou, posted a photo of them with star player Stephen Curry in the United States. Quinlivan is a big fan of Curry, who plays for defending champions Golden State Warriors. Chou also tagged Curry in a video of them meeting him, with a caption saying: "If u come to my Vegas concert, just let me know. I will give u my mic." The singer is holding two concerts in Las Vegas this weekend. Chou and Quinlivan met Curry after watching the Warriors beat Los Angeles Lakers 115-101 at Oracle Arena in California, home of the Warriors.