A GIFT FOR HER FANS: On Tuesday, Japanese singer Maho Yamaguchi posted on social media the title and cover of her debut photo album, present, which will be released on Sept 17 to coincide with her 24th birthday.

She left Japanese girl group NGT48 in May, after accusing her then management agency of covering up an assault against her by two men near her home late last year. She then signed with management agency Ken-On Group, which manages stars such as Takashi Sorimachi and Yutaka Takenouchi.

It was reported that Yamaguchi embarked on a fitness programme a month before the photo shoot in Hawaii. She was said to have eaten up to five meals a day and succeeded in gaining 5kg.