CELEBRATORY MOOD: One-year-old Siti Aafiyah mingled with a very important person - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad - on Wednesday. Tun Dr Mahathir and his wife had turned up at the home of the toddler's parents, Malaysian singing icon Siti Nurhaliza and her businessman-husband.

The entertainer had organised an informal celebration to mark her guests' 63rd marriage anniversary this month, and both their birthdays last month.

She sang for the couple while Dr Mahathir's wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, played the violin.

Siti Nurhaliza later posted on Instagram her thanks to the couple "for coming to our humble abode and spending precious time which we all cherish. Expressing respect and appreciation comes in many forms but when it is sincere, things will flow naturally. Simple and meaningful".

According to the Malay Mail, netizens likened Dr Mahathir's interaction with Siti Aafiyah at the gathering to that between a grandfather and a granddaughter, praising the softer side of the usually combative politician.